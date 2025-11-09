Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $212.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Expedia Group Stock Up 17.5%

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $258.25 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $264.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,297,902.69. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,369.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,995,000 after purchasing an additional 999,454 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

