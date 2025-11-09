Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 2,762 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 38,896.8% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

