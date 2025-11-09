Brio Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 8,465 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $109.22.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

