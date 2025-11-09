UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on BILL from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Get BILL alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -168.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. BILL has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.91 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BILL by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,843,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,386,000 after buying an additional 371,265 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in BILL by 36.4% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,719,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,706,000 after acquiring an additional 992,591 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in BILL by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,889,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 541,213 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BILL by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,490,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,308,000 after purchasing an additional 475,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BILL by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,489,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.