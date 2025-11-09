SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR Shares Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 428,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

GNR opened at $58.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

