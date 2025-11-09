ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Buys $892,914.30 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $892,914.30. Following the purchase, the insider owned 5,165,584 shares in the company, valued at $229,816,832.16. This represents a 0.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 928 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,463.04.

On Monday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,152 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,483.92.

On Friday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $730,546.70.

On Thursday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,700 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.61 per share, with a total value of $77,537.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,128 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.32 per share, for a total transaction of $413,680.96.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.32 per share, with a total value of $582,226.04.

On Monday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,500 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.08 per share, with a total value of $1,256,280.00.

On Friday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,335 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,739.95.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,172 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $886,129.84.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,540 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $919,575.80.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Up 1.9%

ASA stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 14.0%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 56.3% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after purchasing an additional 378,327 shares during the last quarter. Medici Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 280,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $1,213,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

