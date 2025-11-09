Insider Selling: PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO Sells $1,151,000.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) COO John Hildebrandt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $1,151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,307,286.50. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PSMT opened at $116.75 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average of $110.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%.PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PSMT. Wall Street Zen upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PriceSmart

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 63.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.