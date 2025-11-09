Brio Consultants LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF makes up 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $126.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.21.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

