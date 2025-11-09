Brio Consultants LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2,040.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.