Brio Consultants LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2,040.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTLS stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48.
About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.