iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 356,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $165.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $172.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

