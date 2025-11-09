Brio Consultants LLC Has $38.07 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 959,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 5.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $38,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,697,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,310,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $41.27 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.