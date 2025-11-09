Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 3,670 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $877,203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $14,766,000. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,799,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 587,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $11,778,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $265,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,920. This trade represents a 86.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 45.16%.The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

