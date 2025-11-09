Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,927 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

