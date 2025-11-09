Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF $DCRE

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 768.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp raised its position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DCRE opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

