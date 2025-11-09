Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $883,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,169,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,824,000 after buying an additional 124,423 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35,143 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 65,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 25,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $65,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,694 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,324.32. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 19,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,449,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $86,259,376.55. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,987 shares of company stock worth $45,209,845. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 146.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

