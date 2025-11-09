Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Position Trimmed by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

