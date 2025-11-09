Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 38.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $65.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $89.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $524,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 70,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,990.20. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,807,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,764.75. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $5,845,440. 38.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

