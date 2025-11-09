Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.3% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.47 and a 200 day moving average of $134.96.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.