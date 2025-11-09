Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $6.77 Million in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF $SCEC

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 267,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,000. Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCEC. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,651,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $359,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,601,000.

Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

About Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF

The Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF (SCEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing on a diversified fixed income portfolio, which includes investment-grade and high-yield, USD-denominated bonds. The fund aims for a high level of current income and a competitive total return.

