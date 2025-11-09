Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 3,785 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $20,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1888 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

