CSM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price target on Dell Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,587,755 shares of company stock worth $649,644,973 in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $168.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

