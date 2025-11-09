CSM Advisors LLC Invests $7.84 Million in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 755,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

