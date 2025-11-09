CSM Advisors LLC Acquires 357,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC

CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 666.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $18,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 12,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 198.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $50.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

