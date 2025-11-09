CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $8.46 Million Investment in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.45 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 2.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nadia Dombrowski sold 5,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $357,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,490.88. The trade was a 43.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $204,330.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,737.41. The trade was a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,455 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

