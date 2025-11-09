CSM Advisors LLC Has $9.81 Million Stake in Sysco Corporation $SYY

CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 234.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Bank of America increased their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Sysco Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.10. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.