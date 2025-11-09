CSM Advisors LLC Invests $9.11 Million in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 303,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $346,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 454.9% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,627,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,492 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties
In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 365.71%.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
