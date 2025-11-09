CSM Advisors LLC Invests $9.11 Million in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 303,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $346,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 454.9% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,627,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,492 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 365.71%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.