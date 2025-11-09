VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Stock Holdings Lessened by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398,700 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,490 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,264,000 after buying an additional 1,360,475 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,990,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,011,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $85.08.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.