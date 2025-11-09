Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $3.45 Million in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 57,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its position in Comerica by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Comerica Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $83.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Comerica had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

