Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,321 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 8.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.38%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

