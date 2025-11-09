Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 226,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 109.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 168,479 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

BEAM stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.40.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 744.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

