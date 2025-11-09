Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 40,237 Shares of Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,237 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kemper by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,759,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,466,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kemper by 14.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,263,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,357,000 after acquiring an additional 158,102 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kemper by 37.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Kemper by 8.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,192,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,730,000 after purchasing an additional 97,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 16.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James Financial lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65. Kemper Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($1.00). Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Kemper announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

