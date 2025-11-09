Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,968 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,948 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,455 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,843.40. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

