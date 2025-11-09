Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $4.10 Million in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 74,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.7%
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $73.51.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.