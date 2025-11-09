Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $4.10 Million in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 74,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $73.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.