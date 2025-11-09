Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 154,893 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,668,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,893 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $87,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.0%

HST stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

