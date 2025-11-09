Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 118,413 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Gold Trust worth $89,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6%

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $82.55.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

