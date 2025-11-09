Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $232,864,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 60.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,120,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,223 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 39.6% during the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,512,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,811,000 after purchasing an additional 712,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 211.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 726,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 493,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 441,050 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

