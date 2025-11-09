Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Acuity worth $74,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Acuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acuity by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in Acuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Acuity by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Acuity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,978.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,106.16. The trade was a 42.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AYI stock opened at $360.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.65. Acuity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.81 and a 1-year high of $375.67. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.43%.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

