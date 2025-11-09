Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,412,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,821,000 after buying an additional 422,745 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,901,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,306,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.1% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 6,777,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,824,000 after acquiring an additional 732,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,061,000 after acquiring an additional 87,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $727.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.