EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of EastGroup Properties worth $76,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,198,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,977,000 after purchasing an additional 207,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,318,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,184,000 after buying an additional 342,620 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 13.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,202,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,761,000 after buying an additional 146,230 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $190,456,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,250. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $177.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.64. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $188.89.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 130.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $200.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.33.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

