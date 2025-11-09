First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,369 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,592,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,873,000 after buying an additional 88,282 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 1,076,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,552 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 998,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,878,000 after acquiring an additional 84,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 978,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $77,207,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $86.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.82. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.17%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.63 per share, with a total value of $438,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 33,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,388.36. This represents a 17.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

