Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,939 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,939 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $75,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.5%

HII opened at $310.03 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,122.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.