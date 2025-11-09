Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,030 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 22.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $82.04 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.52.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Weiss Ratings cut SPS Commerce from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 price target on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

