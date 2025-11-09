Analysts Set The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price at $165.00

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.2857.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Middleby from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

MIDD opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.79. Middleby has a one year low of $114.57 and a one year high of $182.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $982.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.21 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.Middleby’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter worth $819,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $893,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $883,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Middleby by 24.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

