Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.6250.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Adient from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Adient has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 22.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after buying an additional 823,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,781,000 after acquiring an additional 166,319 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,174,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,236,000 after acquiring an additional 272,920 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,817 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,615,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 201,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

