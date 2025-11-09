Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 1,885.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.24.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.39. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.21%.The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Insider Activity

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 26,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $3,416,804.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,871.04. This represents a 72.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 7,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $768,693.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 86,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,168. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,440,550. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

