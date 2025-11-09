Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,711 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $71,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7,166.7% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.94.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $210.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.30.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

