ATS Corporation $ATS Stock Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,369,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,874 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ATS were worth $75,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in ATS by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ATS by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in ATS by 21.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the first quarter valued at $439,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,684.32 and a beta of 1.25. ATS Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ATS had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. ATS has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ATS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ATS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

