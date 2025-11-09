Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,139,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296,774 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $51,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLA. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 81.6% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 266,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 119,620 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Orla Mining by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Orla Mining by 174.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,598 shares during the period. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Orla Mining by 41.4% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of ORLA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 198.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

