240,340 Shares in First BanCorp. $FBP Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 240,340 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in First BanCorp. by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3,703.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,059,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,627,898.10. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.6%

First BanCorp. stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

