Coty (NYSE:COTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.7889.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.05 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

COTY opened at $3.75 on Friday. Coty has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, insider Kristin Blazewicz acquired 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 829,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,310.60. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 260,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 32,127,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,938,961.12. This represents a 0.82% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 334,900 shares of company stock worth $1,321,840. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Coty by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 137.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coty by 1,006.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

